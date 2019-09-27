Boy Scout builds new attraction at Arrowhead Lake

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A 15-year-old Boy Scout has built an 8-foot tall chair as his Eagle Scout Project for visitors to enjoy at Arrowhead Lake.

Life Scout Lane Davis of Boy Scout Troop 7019 in Johnston City began work on the 8' tall by 4' wide "Community Chair" in Fall of 2018 and finished it September 14, 2019.

Davis along with volunteers spent more than a few hundred hours building, sanding and conditioning the chair at his home before taking it to its permanent location at Arrowhead Lake.

"After seeing all the oversized tourist attractions in Casey, IL, I wanted to build something my town could be proud of and enjoy," said Davis.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank.

Arrowhead Lake is already home to several Eagle Scout Projects. Henry Chrostoski built 12 fish habitats that were placed in the lake using GPS coordinates with the help of IDNR. Eli Ragsdale developed a primitive campsite for boy scout use, and Colt Chrostoski built and placed a flag retirement pit that is used to retire city and school American flags.

To attain the rank of Eagle Scout, Davis must now submit his project and application to the Eagle Scout Board of Review.