Summer weather is hanging on - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Summer weather is hanging on

Posted:

WSIL - Fall festivals this weekend will need plenty of cold drinks and no hot cider.  Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 and with dry conditions and south breezes, field fire conditions will be up.  Only a tiny chance of an isolated storm Sunday otherwise we are looking at another dry week or so before any chance of rainy relief arrives. 

Jim has a look at that chance of rain in his 7 day outlook on News 3 this evening. 

