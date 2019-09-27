Parson says impeachment inquiry discussion is premature - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson says impeachment inquiry discussion is premature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says it's premature be discussing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump before hearings are conducted, calling it "a lot of political hype."

Parson said Friday during the Missouri Press Association Meeting in Kansas City that the training he received while serving in the Army was that the commander in chief is the military's highest-ranking officer. He says that, "to a certain degree, whether you like the president or not, is not as important as the fact that he is the president."

The inquiry stems from allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine's president to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Parson became governor after former Gov. Eric Greiten resigned in the face of a potential impeachment. Parson says the process for changing leaders is elections.

