Franklin County issues burn ban

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- A burn ban is in place for Franklin County.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency issued a Nixle alert Friday about the ban. Because of the warm, windy weather and dry vegetation, county officials say open burning is a risk to public safety.

Residents are asked not to burn until the ban is lifted.

The burn ban does not apply to recreational areas operated by the state or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake.

