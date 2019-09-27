Young Sam Clemens' signature found on Mark Twain Cave wall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Young Sam Clemens' signature found on Mark Twain Cave wall

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

Against all odds, what appears to be Samuel Clemens' signature has turned up on the wall of the Missouri cave he made famous in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."

In the mid-1800s, long before he adopted the pen name Mark Twain, Clemens and his young pals romped around the cave on the outskirts of Hannibal.

As a group of Twain scholars toured what is known as the Mark Twain Cave this summer, cave owner Linda Coleberd and three other enthusiasts broke off in search of Clemens' signature. It was long believed to be among the thousands of names signed on the limestone walls.

A beam from a lone flashlight glanced along the cave wall and Lovell saw the name "Clemens" written in pencil. Experts say it is almost certainly authentic.

