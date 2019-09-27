Disability group president resigns over Thunberg remark - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Disability group president resigns over Thunberg remark

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) - An elected official in central Illinois has resigned as president of a local nonprofit after a social media post about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that Jay Hall wondered on Facebook if the 16-year-old Swede had "Mongoloidism." He acknowledged it was an inappropriate reference to Down syndrome.

Hall has resigned as president of a local AMBUCS group in Pekin, an organization that helps people with mobility problems. He says he wasn't trying to insult Thunberg. He believes she's being manipulated by climate change activists.

AMBUCS says it has accepted Hall's resignation over "inappropriate comments."

Hall also is an elected member of the Tazewell County Board.

