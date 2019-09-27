Man suspected in fatal hit-and-run arrested in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man suspected in fatal hit-and-run arrested in Chicago

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) - A man suspected of driving a car that fatally struck a pedestrian in the eastern Iowa city of Clinton has been arrested in Chicago.

Clinton police say 28-year-old Eddie Crout Jr. was arrested Thursday on a warrant for vehicular homicide. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios was struck and killed Aug. 30 while crossing a neighborhood street. Authorities say the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree.

