Boeing CEO to testify before House committee on 737 Max - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boeing CEO to testify before House committee on 737 Max

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before a congressional committee investigating the grounded 737 Max.

He'll be joined at an Oct. 30 hearing by the chief engineer of the company's commercial airplanes division and its chief pilot for the 737.

Last week House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., formally asked that they appear.

The committee has held three hearings since May on the Max, but no one from Boeing has testified.

The plane has been grounded since shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Congress, the Justice Department and the Transportation Department inspector general are investigating the Max and how it was certified for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration. Lawyers have filed dozens of lawsuits against Boeing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.