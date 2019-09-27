Boeing CEO to testify before House committee on 737 Max

WASHINGTON (AP) - Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before a congressional committee investigating the grounded 737 Max.

He'll be joined at an Oct. 30 hearing by the chief engineer of the company's commercial airplanes division and its chief pilot for the 737.

Last week House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., formally asked that they appear.

The committee has held three hearings since May on the Max, but no one from Boeing has testified.

The plane has been grounded since shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Congress, the Justice Department and the Transportation Department inspector general are investigating the Max and how it was certified for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration. Lawyers have filed dozens of lawsuits against Boeing.

