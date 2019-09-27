For Kids' Sake holds 9th annual Superhero 5k

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Leaders with the For Kids' Sake organization are offering locals a chance to become a superhero for kids in Bangladesh.

Every year the organization holds a Superhero 5k walk/run. The race is Saturday and begins at 9:30 a.m. at Turley Park in Carbondale. Costumes are very welcome so come dressed as your favorite superhero. FKS is a local nonprofit that supports orphans and students in Bangladesh. To pre-register, go to the website or show up at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.