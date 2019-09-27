Former deputy pleads guilty to threatening to kill ex-wife - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former deputy pleads guilty to threatening to kill ex-wife

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky deputy jailed for violating a domestic violence order has pleaded guilty to threatening his ex-wife and two judges.

News outlets report 42-year-old Troy Calvert pleaded guilty Wednesday to five intimidation charges.

Daviess County Maj. Bill Thompson says Calvert made calls threatening to kill ex-wife. Family members and judges Jay Wethington and Julie Hawes Gordon were also mentioned in the calls.

Calvert was a deputy with Daviess County for 16 years before he was suspended in 2017 following a domestic violence arrest. Calvert was later fired from the department.

Court documents say Calvert was in jail for violating a domestic violence order when the calls were made.

A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 4.

