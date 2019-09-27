Warmth and Humidity Increases - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmth and Humidity Increases

(WSIL) -- Cloudy skies should slowly transition to mostly sunny this afternoon. A few showers are lingering in Perry and Jefferson Counties in Illinois this morning, but they shouldn't last long. The rest of us should see dry conditions throughout the morning. Cooler and drier this morning will quickly be replaced by warmer and more humid conditions as winds pick up out of the south. Expect a breezy day with these winds sustained between 10 and 15 mph. 

Expect highs today back in the upper 80s with heat index values in the low 90s. Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

