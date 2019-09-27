Missouri man charged with DWI in crash that injured officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man charged with DWI in crash that injured officer

INDPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with causing a crash that injured a police officer while driving drunk.

The driving while intoxicated charged was filed against 27-year-old Devan Hindt, of Sugar Creek, several hours after the 8 a.m. Thursday crash that sent an Independence officer to the hospital with a hip injury and road rash.

Charging documents say Hindt agreed to a breath test after his pickup truck pulled out in front of the officer. The test showed a blood-alcohol content level of .104, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

Court records say Hindt denied drinking but acknowledged that he was involved in the crash.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

