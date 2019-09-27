Fun for the entire family at Hunting & Fishing Days

Hunting season is right around the corner and there's an event for outdoor enthusiasts who want to get prepared or just have some fun.

Hunting & Fishing Days returns to John A. Logan college on September 28th and September 29th and is free for the entire family.

Events for the kids include kids archery, kids fishing, kids bow fishing and a kids BB Gun Range.

For the adults, there's 5,000 gallon Bass tub, duck & goose calling contests and dog demonstrations.

There will also be a waterfowl and deer tent, as well as, boat and ATV dealers.

Another highlight is wildlife on wheels including live bears, wolf and cougar.

Visitors will also get to see some familiar faces like Michael Kerley, who was on the History Channel's Forged in Fire.

While, Drop Zone TV's Hal Shaffer and Ken Cobb will be hosting seminars on Saturday and Sunday.

Those include:

10 a.m. - Proper Scent Control Seminar

11:30 a.m. - Meet & Greet

2 p.m. - Archery Seminar & Prize Giveaways

Hunting & Fishing Days takes place on Saturday, September 28th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday September 29th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.