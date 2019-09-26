2-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting near Kentucky home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2-year-old grazed by bullet in shooting near Kentucky home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet fired in a shooting outside her Kentucky home.

Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells WDRB-TV that the toddler was wounded late Thursday in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville. It's unclear where the girl was grazed with the bullet; She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say no one else in the girl's home was wounded in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. The station says police didn't have any suspects as of later Thursday night.

Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

