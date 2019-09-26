Local lawmakers upset with calls for Trump's impeachment

WSIL -- As the discussion about President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power ramps up, lawmakers in our region are concerned about how much attention it's drawing away from other matters.

"Impeachment is a very bad thing for the nation, especially just to make it a show which is what I feel they're doing" Representative Mike Bost (R- IL 12th District) said.

Bost says time could be better spent creating new jobs, securing the U.S.-Mexico border and finding more ways to battle the nationwide opioid epidemic.

"Those are the things we need to be focusing on but yet this is the dog and pony show we get," Bost said.

Representative John Shimkus (R-IL 15th District) says the process is just another excuse for democrats to remove president Trump from office.

"We see this now as a continuing witch hunt against the president," Shimkus said. "The election is only 16 months away, why proceed and not just beat him electorally versus running him out of office."

Shimkus says his constituents have grown tired of seeing the president come under siege by democrats and believes the president will remain in office.

"My guess is president Trump will not be convicted unless there's other things out there that we don't know that would fall under high crimes and misdemeanors," Shimkus said.