Unruly passenger forces flight to land in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Unruly passenger forces flight to land in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to land at Kansas City International Airport after an unruly passenger threatened the safety of the aircraft.

KSHB-TV report s a statement from Alaska Airlines said flight 411 landed safely in Kansas City Thursday afternoon and the passenger was taken into custody.

The flight was bound from New York to Los Angeles with 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.

The airline said the passenger threatened crew members and the aircraft's safety.

Federal officials interviewed crew members and continue to investigate the incident. No further details were immediately available.

Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.