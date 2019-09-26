Fat Patties items up for auction

The business has put all of the restaurant items up for auction online.
The acting director of national intelligence says a whistleblower "did the right thing" by coming forward to report concerns over the White House's handling of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's leader.
Strong south winds are expected Friday to kick off another warm-up that will run through most of next week.
A new campaign from the Illinois Department of Human Services includes two women who share their story of overcoming addiction during their stay at Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Jackson County.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Have you ever wondered what it was like to Work and Play in 1840? Leaders at the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro plan to give the public that experience this weekend.
Mt. Vernon (WSIL) -- Families can enjoy a full weekend of fun at the 8th annual Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.
The so-called "Social Security scam" continues to victimize people.
Caitlin Happach was sentenced Tuesday after agreeing to plead guilty to two felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --- A local political expert believes the House will fall short in its bid to remove President Donald Trump from office.
Last week, News 3 told you about the seniors in our communities who struggle to make ends meet. This week, News 3 talked with the younger generation about hunger.
