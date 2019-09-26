Fat Patties items up for auction

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Fat Patties era in Carbondale is coming to an end.

The business has put all of the restaurant items up for auction online.

The restaurant closed its doors in January. The business had several interests, but a sale never went through.

Fat Patties opened on the Carbondale Strip back in the Spring of 2009.

"I was really happy to be a part of a little bit of a revival on the strip. We opened up in the spring of 2009, so we've been right here in the thick of things for the last ten years and so I'm gonna miss that as much as the customers and giving people a good meal that puts a smile on their face," said owner Lance Jack.

Jack says the closure is bittersweet, but he's excited to see where the universe takes him next.

The items will be up for auction until 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 1.

The memorabilia around the store will be sold separately. Fat Patties will be posting items periodically on their Facebook page.