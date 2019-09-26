More help for foster and adoptive parents - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More help for foster and adoptive parents

(WSIL) -- Most parents will tell you raising children is not easy. Being a foster or adoptive parent brings its own set of challenges. That's why Children's Home & Aid in Herrin offers a program that can help. 

"Parenting a child who's experienced trauma is really challenging," says Melinda Squires, program manager at Children's Home & Aid.

Children's Home & Aid has been around for nearly 135 years and serves 27 counties in southern Illinois. Squires says the adoption and preservation program is federally mandated. The department is funded through DCFS. 

Squires is advocating for the center's program 'theraplay' program.

"So essentially what we do is we go in and we do a lot of psychological education," she explains.

Any foster or adoptive parent can qualify. "The adoption doesn't have to be through DCFS. It can be through the department as well as private agencies, international, and it's completely free."

Squires says asking for help is difficult, but not accepting the free available resources is worse. She encourages adoptive and foster parents to take advantage of these programs. 


 

