Oldest of 5 involved in fatal car theft pleads guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - One of five Chicago teenagers whose friend was fatally shot by a homeowner as they allegedly tried to steal his car has pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident.

Diamond Davis, the oldest of the teens, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony, and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 18.

The 18-year-old Davis, like the other four, was initially charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Ja'Quan Swopes. Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim later determined lesser charges were more appropriate.

Authorities allege the teens on Aug. 13 were trying to steal a vehicle in Old Mill Creek when the 75-year-old homeowner fatally shot Swopes. After leaving the boy with police working a traffic stop, four suspects led police on a 50-mile chase that ended in Chicago.

