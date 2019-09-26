Man who kissed reporter identified, charged with harassment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who kissed reporter identified, charged with harassment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky reporter says police have identified a man who kissed her on the cheek during a live broadcast and he is facing a misdemeanor charge.

WAVE-TV news reporter Sara Rivest tweeted on Thursday that Eric Goodman is charged with harassment with physical contact.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed that Goodman was cited to court for the incident, but did not have details on the charge.

Rivest said she felt uncomfortable and powerless when the unwanted encountered occurred last week in Louisville.

She shared the video later with the caption, "Hey mister, here's your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!!"

Rivest said on-air Monday that journalists, especially women, experience harassment far too often.

She says Goodman wrote her an apology, which she'll read on-air.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.