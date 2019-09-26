Job Squad: September 27, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you're looking for new employment, this edition of the Job Squad Report may be the answer.

TCT Ministries is looking for a Director of Human Resources to join their corporate headquarters in Marion. A bachelor's degree and five years of professional work experience are both required. Candidates can contact the station at (618) 997-4700 or email a resume to hr@tvt.tv.

Wexford Health Sources, Inc hopes to fill multiple positions. The Vienna Correctional Center needs a Medical Records Director and Site Manager and Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina has an opening for a Director of Nursing. The shift is Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all the positions. For more information contact Jennifer Richter at jrichter@wexfordhealth.com or apply at the link.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for temporary snowplow drivers, also known as Snowbirds. Full-time and on-call positions will be available. You must have a commercial driver's license and willing to submit to a background check. A physical, vision screening and drug screening will also be required. To learn more click here.

The Dream Job will require some serious traveling down under. The government New Zealand is looking for a construction partner to work in Antarctica. They want people who can lead the redevelopment of its research headquarters for a two-year project. Antarctica is the most remote place on earth. It is also the coldest, driest, and windiest continent. If interested, register on the Government Electronic Tenders Service website until October 23. Candidates will be flown to Antarctica in February.