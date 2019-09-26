Voters are anxious and wary as Democrats pursue impeachment

By MARC LEVY, NICHOLAS RICCARDI and KATHLEEN HENNESSEY

Associated Press

EXTON, Pennsylvania (AP) - Many voters, including Democrats, are expressing wariness about the decision by House Democrats decision to move toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

Associated Press interviews with more than 50 voters in nine states find a range of views - frustration, sadness, anxiety, relief. The responses show the challenges Democrats face if they are to turn what they describe as a principled stand against corruption to their political advantage.

The voters are largely from congressional districts held by first-term Democrats, who are on the front line of the fight against the president.

Some voters who oppose Trump are applauding House Democrats. But others say the ballot box is the best way to unseat him, and moving ahead now on impeachment will only fire up his supporters and distract from other issues.

