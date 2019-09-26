Man fatally shot outside gas station in Ferguson - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man fatally shot outside gas station in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Police in the St. Louis County town of Ferguson are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man outside a gas station.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. Thursday at a Circle K station on South Florissant Road. Police from a neighboring town heard shots and arrived to find a man shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The victim has not been identified. Police have not said what might have led to the shooting.

