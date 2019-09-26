Missouri woman charged with attempting to abduct toddler - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman charged with attempting to abduct toddler

Posted: Updated:

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) - Court records say a suburban St. Louis woman ran off with a 2-year-old girl and then struggled with the toddler's mother who was able to wrest her child back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Sydney Marie Walters, of Woodson Terrace, was charged Wednesday with attempted kidnapping. Bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The affidavit says Walter's asked to hold the girl on Sept. 16 as her mother was placing her in a car seat in Berkeley. Walters is then accused of telling the mother that "the child was hers because she looked like her daughter."

The affidavit says Walters tried to take the girl into the nearby house, where the mother was able to get the toddler back after a struggle.

