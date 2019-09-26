Indiana boy, 15, sentenced in uncle's death after house fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana boy, 15, sentenced in uncle's death after house fire

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - A 15-year-old Indiana boy has been sentenced to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty in a house fire that resulted in his uncle's death.

Adam T. Hersker was charged as an adult in the June 16 fire. A Floyd County judge sentenced him Wednesday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of arson resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court documents say Hersker told police he'd argued with his aunt and uncle the day before he used gasoline to torch their home in Floyds Knobs, just north of the Ohio River city of New Albany. He and two siblings lived with the couple, who were their guardians.

Forty-seven-year-old Mike Hersker and his wife, Dorothy, were injured. Mike Hersker died July 4 from extensive burns to his arms and legs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.