Safety board: Boeing should reconsider pilots' response time

By DAVID KOENIG and TOM KRISHER

AP Business Writers

Federal safety officials say Boeing should consider how cockpit confusion can slow the response of pilots who are dealing with the kind of problem that likely caused two airliners to crash in the past year.

They suggest that Boeing underestimated the time it takes for pilots to diagnose and react when they are being bombarded by multiple, cascading warning alerts.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued several recommendations Thursday after taking part in investigations into two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets that killed 346 people.

The board's aviation safety director says research shows that when many alarms compete for pilots' attention, they don't always respond as quickly as intended.

