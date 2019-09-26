Former restaurant owner accused of rape enters plea deal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former restaurant owner accused of rape enters plea deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The former owner of a popular Mexican restaurant in Kansas City who was accused of raping two women has agreed to a plea deal.

WDAF-TV reports that Arturo Cabral, the former owner of El Patron, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of felonious restraint and another felony count of attempted felonious restraint. He was originally charged with raping two women.

One of the women told police that Cabral drugged and raped her in 2015. The other woman said she was assaulted in 2016 while at a get-together at a Cabral's house. She said her last memory was of talking to Cabral and his girlfriend. She said her next memory was of being assaulted.

As part of the plea, he'll serve 10 years in prison, with credit for time served.

