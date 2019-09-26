Work and Play 1840 celebration kicks off in Murphysboro - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Work and Play 1840 celebration kicks off in Murphysboro

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Have you ever wondered what it was like in 1840? Leaders at the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro plan to give the public that experience this weekend.

On Saturday, the living history Work and Play 1840 celebration will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the museum at 1613 Edith Street in Murphysboro. The day will feature the SIU Forestry Club who will demonstrate axe throwing, cross-cut sawing, underhand sawing, and splitting rails for fencing. There will also be a blacksmith demonstration, quilting bee, weaving, and spinning. Other events for the whole family to experience includes horseshoes, sack races, group spelling bees, and corn husk doll making. 

For more information click here.

