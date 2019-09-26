Morning showers and afternoon clearing

(WSIL) -- Showers and storms will persist throughout the mid morning for much of the viewing area, before coming to an end for most by noon. Cloud cover will gradually clear, leaving more sunshine into the afternoon hours. Dew points will dip today making it feel much more like the time of year it is. Expect high temperatures closer to normal, in the high 70s and low 80s.

Warmer and more humid weather is expected tomorrow. Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight with another look at your forecast.