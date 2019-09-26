Morning showers and afternoon clearing

(WSIL) -- Showers and storms will persist throughout the mid morning for much of the viewing area, before coming to an end for most by noon.
(WSIL) -- Showers and storms will persist throughout the mid morning for much of the viewing area, before coming to an end for most by noon.
Mt. Vernon (WSIL) -- Families can enjoy a full weekend of fun at the 8th annual Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.
Mt. Vernon (WSIL) -- Families can enjoy a full weekend of fun at the 8th annual Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.
The so-called "Social Security scam" continues to victimize people.
The so-called "Social Security scam" continues to victimize people.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new campaign from the Illinois Department of Human Services includes two women who share their story of overcoming opioid addiction during their stay at Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Jackson County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new campaign from the Illinois Department of Human Services includes two women who share their story of overcoming opioid addiction during their stay at Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Jackson County.
Caitlin Happach was sentenced Tuesday after agreeing to plead guilty to two felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident.
Caitlin Happach was sentenced Tuesday after agreeing to plead guilty to two felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --- A local political expert believes the House will fall short in its bid to remove President Donald Trump from office.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --- A local political expert believes the House will fall short in its bid to remove President Donald Trump from office.
Last week, News 3 told you about the seniors in our communities who struggle to make ends meet. This week, News 3 talked with the younger generation about hunger.
Last week, News 3 told you about the seniors in our communities who struggle to make ends meet. This week, News 3 talked with the younger generation about hunger.
WSIL - Clouds will stick around through Thursday morning and a few showers are still possible. Clearing is expected Thursday afternoon. Heat returns Friday with afternoon readings near 90 expected well into next week. Jim has an updated forecast and a check of Doppler radar on News 3 this evening.
WSIL - Clouds will stick around through Thursday morning and a few showers are still possible. Clearing is expected Thursday afternoon. Heat returns Friday with afternoon readings near 90 expected well into next week. Jim has an updated forecast and a check of Doppler radar on News 3 this evening.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man caught on video burglarizing a home in the Aurora, Kentucky area.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man caught on video burglarizing a home in the Aurora, Kentucky area.
News 3 spoke with Marion mayor Mike Absher on Tuesday to learn more about his "2020 Vision" along with the council's decision to raise the city's combined sales tax and eliminate the city's property tax levy.
News 3 spoke with Marion mayor Mike Absher on Tuesday to learn more about his "2020 Vision" along with the council's decision to raise the city's combined sales tax and eliminate the city's property tax levy.