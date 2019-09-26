Free family activities at the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest

Families can enjoy a full weekend of fun at the 8th annual Mt. Vernon Fall Fest.

Activities kick-off downtown on Friday, September 27th at 5 p.m. with the Kids Zone, which includes free inflatables, laser tag and photo booth pictures.

There will also be a variety of craft and food vendors, as well as, a beer and wine tent offering some regional choices like Alto Vineyards, Pheasant Hollow Winery and Purple Toad Winery.

It's live country music that night with performers such as the Eli Tellor Band and We Got It Covered taking the stage.

Things start back up on Saturday at 8 a.m. with a kids treasure hunt that's followed by a pumpkin contest.

One of the main highlights of the festival is the parade, which is attended by thousands of people.

The theme of the parade this year is "Growth. Pride. Progress." and takes place at 1 p.m.

Organizers encourage spectators to arrive early so they can find a good spot.

It's pop and rock music on Saturday, acts include Angela French, Pack Ratz, Throw the Horns and Cowboy Mouth.

Activities start on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Kids Zone and craft vendors selling everything from antiques to clothing and jewelry.

Sunday is Blue music with Soulard Blues Band and the Jeremiah Jones Band playing tunes.

Admission, parking and the live music is also free.

