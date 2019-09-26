Burn bans in effect across Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Burn bans in effect across Kentucky

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Counties across Kentucky are issuing burn bans amid dry conditions.

This week, two counties along the Land Between the Lakes, Lyon and Livingston, are imposing burn bans because of the risk of wildfires.

WKMS-FM reports there have been more than 70 counties in the state imposing the burn bans. Calloway, Ballard, Fulton and Carlisle counties in far western Kentucky announced bans Monday, and Hickman and Hopkins counties announced bans last week.

Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper says his county hasn't had any rain since the last week of August.

The U.S. Forest Service imposed a ban Wednesday for all areas in the Land Between the Lakes. The Forest Service says the fire ban will reduce the likelihood of human-caused wildfires.

