Western to focus on grades in awarding most scholarships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Beginning next fall, Western Kentucky University will no longer use ACT scores to award most scholarships for incoming freshmen.

The Daily News reports university President Timothy Caboni announced Tuesday that students with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher will be eligible for scholarship money. He says the minimum award will be $2,500 per year and that will increase with a higher GPA.

Caboni says dropping the ACT score requirements from most scholarships emphasizes performance over four years of high school instead of one day of testing.

He says the changes will increase the students eligible for aid and "we want to open the floodgates and provide as much opportunity as we possibly can."

The school will still consider ACT scores for some scholarships.

