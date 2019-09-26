Historic Baptist church at Kentucky state park is vandalized - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Historic Baptist church at Kentucky state park is vandalized

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) - A historic Baptist church at a state park in Kentucky has been vandalized with orange spray paint.

WBKO-TV reports graffiti now covers parts of Mammoth Cave Baptist Church's exterior and interior, along with its windows and benches. One wall now reads "I heart Satan," with a drawing of a heart. Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble says the church is one of only three that remain from the time before the park was established in 1941.

Park officials say the process of removing graffiti can destroy the historic wood, making the graffiti's complete removal nearly impossible. Repairs are estimated to cost at least $10,000. The station says those caught spray painting surfaces in the park can face up to six months in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

