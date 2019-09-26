Two women help each other overcome opioid addiction in Jackson C - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two women help each other overcome opioid addiction in Jackson County

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new campaign from the Illinois Department of Human Services includes two women who share their story of overcoming opioid addiction during their stay at Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Jackson County.

Laurie Mateleska met Natalie at the treatment center. She said having a mutual understanding with someone going through similar rehabilitation inspired her to keep going.

"Knowing that you have somebody that always has your back and understands exactly how difficult this can be sometimes," Mateleska said. "[Someone] that you can talk to about anything and everything makes, it makes it so much better."

The campaign is an effort to spread awareness about where folks battling addiction can get help from resources across the state.

"I think they have brought out the best in each other along the way and they've brought out the best in a lot of other people as well," Tiffany Allen said, Outpatient Clinical Supervisor.

You can find out more about resources for addiction and other stories of recovery like Laurie's here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.