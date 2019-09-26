Two women help each other overcome opioid addiction in Jackson County

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A new campaign from the Illinois Department of Human Services includes two women who share their story of overcoming opioid addiction during their stay at Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Jackson County.

Laurie Mateleska met Natalie at the treatment center. She said having a mutual understanding with someone going through similar rehabilitation inspired her to keep going.

"Knowing that you have somebody that always has your back and understands exactly how difficult this can be sometimes," Mateleska said. "[Someone] that you can talk to about anything and everything makes, it makes it so much better."

The campaign is an effort to spread awareness about where folks battling addiction can get help from resources across the state.

"I think they have brought out the best in each other along the way and they've brought out the best in a lot of other people as well," Tiffany Allen said, Outpatient Clinical Supervisor.

You can find out more about resources for addiction and other stories of recovery like Laurie's here.