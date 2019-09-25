Woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run

NASHVILLE (WSIL) -- Ervin and Patricia Goeden lived in Nebraska, but every year they would spent a few months in Florida.

"They were going down to Florida, to their winter home, that they've done 38 years in a row with nothing, anything like this ever happening to them," grandson Dan Tomasello said.

The couple, married for more than four decades, always took the same route, with a stop in Mt. Vernon for a night.

That's what they were doing January 2018 when Caitlin Happach ran into the side of their car on Interstate 64 near Nashville, killing Ervin and leaving Patricia with crippling injuries.

Happach was sentenced Tuesday after agreeing to plead guilty to two felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident.

Tomasello said he doesn't think the sentence isn't harsh enough.

"And neither does my family."

Dan's father Gene was driving the car when they were hit.

"At one point, I saw a black dot," Gene Tomasello said. "The next time I looked up, it was really close, and then I looked again and she was right on top of us."

He said he would've rather seen a harsher sentence, but he's at peace with the sentence for Happach.

"Maybe she turns out to be a better adult because of all this," Tomasello said.

Dan said his grandmother survived the crash and for a brief period, seemed to recover.

That recovery didn't last long.

"She was able to go home for about a week but she was just never the same," Dan said. "Her heart and lungs were failing because of all the injuries and all the trauma that was done to her."

Dan said watching Patricia suffer through the last nine months of her life was tough, but there was a bright spot: the birth of his sister's daughter just days before Patricia passed.

"My grandmother's dying wish, as she told all the doctors and told all of us, was that she wanted to be able to live long enough to see her great grandbaby be born. And she did get to meet her great grandbaby, Halen Sam Tomasello," Dan said. "And then 10 days after that is when she passed away, and so that little girl has been a blessing to our family and after all of this, as a family, we need to stick together and live on in their honor."

The family thanked everyone who came to their aid when the crash happened, as well as the investigators who helped after the hit-and-run case took several months before prosecutors filed charges.

