Student council stocks pantry for classmates

MARION (WSIL) -- Last week, News 3 told you about the seniors in our communities who struggle to make ends meet. This week, News 3 talked with the younger generation about hunger.

"We have clothing, hygiene products, jackets, anything they need for the winter and don't have it," said Jordan Turner.

Student Council President Jordan Turner says this small closet helps a lot of students at Marion High School.

"You can tell, just by the way that they carry themselves, they are kind of down," said Turner.

Connor Rice is the President of the senior class and the Vice President of Student Council. He says his mission, as a leader among his peers, is to help his classmates be successful.

"If you are sitting in class and you haven't eaten all day, your'e going to be thinking about hunger, not exactly how to do that trigonometry question on the board," said Rice.

They work all year to come up with ideas to keep the Wildcat Pantry full. But if they run out, they're able to get help from the Salvation Army.

"Part of being in student council is organizing food drives to help keep it stocked and having competitions to bring in the most school supplies or other personal hygiene products," said Rice.

"Last year we had like four truckloads of food," said Turner.

On Thursday, News 3 will be Sacking Hunger in Carbondale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kroger collecting donations for the Good Samaritan food pantry.