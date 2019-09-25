2 men charged with 6 arson fires in southwest Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 men charged with 6 arson fires in southwest Missouri

Posted: Updated:

LIBERAL, Mo. (AP) - Two men are charged in six arson fires in a small southwest Missouri town in recent weeks.

The Barton County prosecutor on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Nathan Jones and 24-year-old Thomas Ingram with six counts of second-degree burglary and six counts of second-degree arson.

The Joplin Globe reports the latest fire in Liberal was Sunday at the former Liberal High School building and current elementary gymnasium.

The first fire occurred in early August at a vacant home. Fires also were reported at two other vacant homes and a shed.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.