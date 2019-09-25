Break from heat about over - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Break from heat about over

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Clouds will stick around through Thursday morning and a few showers are still possible.  Clearing is expected Thursday afternoon.  Heat returns Friday with afternoon readings near 90 expected well into next week. 

Jim has an updated forecast and a check of Doppler radar on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.