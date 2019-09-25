Springfield police arrest second suspect in Oklahoma murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Springfield police arrest second suspect in Oklahoma murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A man charged with murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been arrested.

Police say Nicholas Gibson was captured Wednesday in Springfield. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

KYTV reports police searched northwest Springfield most of Tuesday for Gibson and his common law wife, Ruth Blair, culminating in a 10-hour standoff at a home. Blair was arrested at a nearby house. Gibson was seen in the area but was not captured.

It is unclear why the couple was in Springfield.

Police say the two are charged in the death of 53-year-old Michael Bender at a Tulsa apartment complex. He died from a gunshot wound to the head on July 27.

