Backroads: River to River Farm

TUNNEL HILL (WSIL) -- In Johnson County, there's a farm that's growing and making more than just food.

River to River Farm is located on Route 45 in Tunnel Hill and is owned by John and Tam Pirmann.

After John retired from the Navy, the couple bought the land in 2009 and went into the produce business with their two children in 2011. Once their kids moved away to pursue other professions, John and Tam decided to expand beyond vegetables.

Today, River to River Farm is apart of LEAF online farmers market, where they sell goat milk, honey soaps, lotions, a variety of vegetables, fresh baby ginger and turmeric.

