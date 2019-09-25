Southern Indiana mayor dies after being rushed to hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Indiana mayor dies after being rushed to hospital

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Ind. (AP) - The mayor for the southern Indiana city of Madison has died after an apparent sudden illness.

City officials say Mayor Damon Welch awoke with health complications early Wednesday and was rushed to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison, where he later died.

Welch was a Republican who was first elected mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 to lead the 12,000-person city along the Ohio River about midway between Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky. He wasn't seeking a third term in this year's city election.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement calling Welch a "tireless public servant who was passionate about his city."

Current Madison City Council President Dan Dattilo will be acting mayor until a Republican Party caucus picks a replacement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.