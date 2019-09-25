Pets of the Week: September 26, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: September 26, 2019

PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647 PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647
City of Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991 City of Marion Animal Control: (618) 993-2991
Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012 Wayne County Humane Society: (618) 847-4012
Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915 Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915
Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024 Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are four dogs and one cat hoping for a forever home in this edition from Pets of the Week.

Leo is a black and white Border Collie possibly Sheep Dog mix. He was taken to PAWS Place Adoption Center in Anna when his family moved. He is about 3-years-old, house trained and knows how to sit. This big boy weighs 49 lbs.

Jackie is a male cat about 8-10 months old. His adoption fee is $25 and that includes neuter, shots, and microchip. You can find him at City of Marion Animal Control. 

Tazz is a male Lab mix about 12-14 months old. He is dog selective, crate trained, and has been there at the shelter awhile waiting for a home of his own. Tazz can be adopted at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield.

There is another Lab in need of a name and a home. The shelter is full so he will be a great addition to any family. He is about 2-3 years old and you can meet him at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Danial is a Beagle Hound mix about 2-years-old waiting to you at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

