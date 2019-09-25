Marshall County Sheriff's Office searching for man caught on vid - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marshall County Sheriff's Office searching for man caught on video burglarizing home

AURORA, Ky (WSIL) -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man caught on video burglarizing a home in the Aurora, Kentucky area. 

The man was caught on video using a tool to pry open a window to a home and entering that home. Another video shows the suspect exiting through the window and using a barbecue grill to step down. 

In the videos, the man is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and blue jeans. He has a camo face mask to conceal his identify. 

Authorities also released a picture of the suspect's vehicle, a mini van that may have damage to the rear. 

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information on the identity of this man to call 270-527-1333. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 270-527-COPS

