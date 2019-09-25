Paducah man faces child pornography charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah man faces child pornography charges

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man sits behind bars accused of sharing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police arrested Nathan D. Puckett. 36, on Tuesday after an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch found Puckett sharing files portraying sex acts by a minor.

Troopers searched Puckett's home and seized items that are now being investigated by a forensic laboratory.

Puckett faces four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.