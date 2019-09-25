Paducah man faces child pornography charges

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man sits behind bars accused of sharing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police arrested Nathan D. Puckett. 36, on Tuesday after an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch found Puckett sharing files portraying sex acts by a minor.

Troopers searched Puckett's home and seized items that are now being investigated by a forensic laboratory.

Puckett faces four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

