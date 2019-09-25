News 3 speaks with Marion mayor to break down sales tax and property tax changes

MARION (WSIL) -- News 3 spoke with Marion mayor Mike Absher on Tuesday to learn more about his "2020 Vision" along with the council's decision to raise the city's combined sales tax and eliminate the city's property tax levy.

When Absher took office, he asked the council for a set of priorities the city should work on over the next 12 to 18 months and they settled on five goals.

Those goals according to the 2020 Vision plan:

1. City-wide revitalization program to focus on the beautification of our town, signage and branding to better present ourselves to those that visit us

2. Economic Development tools, including answering “what’s after TIF” to be able to redevelop blighted areas of town as those TIFs start expiring soon

3. A Plan to see that uniformed sworn police officers are posted to the remaining six schools in our school district to protect our children and personnel

4. Code Enforcement Reform

5. Position our town and marketing ourselves aggressively to those that might seek to live here and bring their jobs here



"We needed about $1.8 million to accomplish all of their goals," said Absher.

While the first term mayor opposed raising property taxes, he explored other ways to raise additional revenue, which is where the idea for a sales tax hike came in.

To accomplish those goals, the city would need additional revenue of around $1.8 million.

"Of the 1.8 million dollars that we are "raising", only about $300,000 of that is going to be spent right away," explained Absher.

In Illinois, the law allows home rule sales tax rates only to be raised in increments of 0.25 percent. Absher says that 0.25 percent increase would bring in $1.2 million, which was not enough. Doubling that to 0.50 percent would raise more than was needed, $2.4 million.

"So I scratched my head for awhile trying to figure, what do we do with that. Do we just give the $600,000 extra back to the taxpayer, what would that look like? Well, we could lower property taxes. We levy about $1.8 million in property taxes. 0.75 percent would create enough revenue and give back $1.8 million in city property taxes,” explained Absher.

Absher proposed the city move forward raising the sales tax rate 0.75 percent, which would bring in an additional $3.6 million in revenue. Of that, $1.8 million would then be used to offset the lost revenue from eliminating the property tax levy, leaving the city with $1.8 million in new funds, providing the city the ability to reach the council's goals .

Absher sees it as a win for Marion residents and hopes the elimination of the property tax levy encourages more people and businesses to look at Marion. By his estimates, between 60 and 70 percent of the sales tax paid in Marion, is paid by those that don't live in the city limits of Marion.

"This may be debated in Marion Illinois forever, I don't know," said Absher. "To me this was very fair, and everybody says they want property tax relief, well here it is."

Under Illinois law, a community's home rule tax rates are not applied to certain items like groceries, cars, RVs, boats, and prescription medicines.

The combined sales tax in Marion will change from 8.75 percent to 9.5 percent effective January 1. The state of Illinois sales tax is 6.25 percent and Williamson County's sales tax is 1 percent. The Marion city portion of the sales tax is changing from 1.5 percent to 2.25 percent.