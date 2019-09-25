Marion church offers authentic German meal for annual Oktoberfest

News 3 spoke with Marion mayor Mike Absher on Tuesday to learn more about his "2020 Vision" along with the council's decision to raise the city's combined sales tax and eliminate the city's property tax levy.
A McCracken County man faces four charges for sharing child pornography online.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you are looking for some authentic German food, you can get a full course meal this weekend in Marion.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- There's a free night of music taking place at Oasis Community Church of Nazarene this weekend.
Wednesday brings the best chance of rain to our region for the next six days.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL)-- City leaders are continuing their battle with water main issues.
A pair of school districts, just eight miles apart, could go without teachers as soon as next week.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
William F. Sweet, 61, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in Aurora, Kentucky.
Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns to the campus of John A. Logan College September 28 and 29.
