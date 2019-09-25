Marion church offers authentic German meal for annual Oktoberfes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion church offers authentic German meal for annual Oktoberfest

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you are looking for some authentic German food, you can get a full course meal this weekend in Marion.

Zion United Church of Christ in Marion is holding its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration. It is Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 930 West Cherry Street. The meal will be a choice of two types of German meat, German potato salad, sauerkraut, applesauce, bread, drinks, and homemade German desserts. 

Tickets are $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for kids 12 and under, and $30.00 for families. There will also be German and domestic beer for $5.00 a bottle, sold by separate ticket. They can be purchased in advance at the church office or the day of the event in if not sold out.

For more information call (618) 997-5190 or visit the website www.zucc.org.

