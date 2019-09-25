Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Missouri

EDMUNDSON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a suburban St. Louis home with a family friend with a long criminal history.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an "endangered person alert" for Gabriella Sarah Yonko, whose phone has been detected east of Chicago. She was reported missing Tuesday night from her uncle's home in Edmundson.

Capt. Jeff Heisse says she was seen getting a black 2008 Lexus LS with the man, whose criminal history includes escaping from custody. The vehicle has a Washington license plate BEC5322.

Heisse says she wasn't taken forcibly but that police aren't sure that she is still with the man voluntarily. Heisse says the man has family in the Chicago area.

