Kentucky school superintendent indicted on attempted bribery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school superintendent has been indicted on an attempted bribery charge.

The State Journal reports 48-year-old Mark Kopp was indicted Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of attempted bribery of a public servant.

The details surrounding the bribe are unclear. The indictment says the Franklin County superintendent "intentionally engaged in conduct" related to attempted bribery.

Kopp says he has "no idea what the premise" of the indictment is and doesn't have a comment.

The charge is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Kopp's arraignment is set for Oct. 15.

