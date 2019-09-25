2-year-old fatally shot in Kansas City area apartment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2-year-old fatally shot in Kansas City area apartment

Posted: Updated:

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has been fatally shot in a Kansas City area apartment.

Gladstone police says the boy was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers responded Tuesday night. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators are talking to adults who were at the apartment at the time. Police say officers are not looking for any suspects. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the boy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

