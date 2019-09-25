MacArthur Foundation announces $625K genius grant recipients

By HERBERT G. McCANN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A legal scholar who studies cyber harassment, a professor who specializes in the impact of slavery, and a paleoclimatologist who studies global warming are among this year's MacArthur fellows and recipients of genius grants.

The MacArthur Foundation on Wednesday named 26 people who have shown exceptional creativity and accomplishment and will continue to do so. The fellows will each receive $625,000 over five years.

Among the 2019 fellows is University of Wisconsin-Madison geochemist and paleoclimatologist Andrea Dutton, who studies how higher temperatures lead to rising sea levels and polar ice shrinkage.

Another is Columbia University literary scholar and historian Saidiya Hartman, who traces the effects of slavery on modern America by highlighting lives excluded from historical narratives.

The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the fellowships every year since 1981.

